Lavrov Relays Putin’s Readiness to Fulfill Agreements with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday that minister Sergey Lavrov affirmed Moscow’s commitment to continue developing relations with Pyongyang in talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday.Russian news agencies TASS and Sputnik said that in the talks that lasted over an hour, Kim said the friendly ties are further strengthening since his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September, speaking positively about the atmosphere and the people’s interest in the bilateral relations.In response, Lavrov reportedly said that Putin asked him to convey Moscow’s confirmation that Russia is ready to fulfill all the agreements made during last month’s summit, adding that related efforts have already begun.Noting that the top-level contact was made last month and quickly followed up with high-level contact Thursday in a meeting with Pyongyang’s foreign minister, Choe Son-hui, Lavrov said such contact will certainly continue, hinting at a possible visit by Putin to North Korea.The Russian foreign ministry also said that Lavrov discussed schedules for further political liaisons with Choe in Pyongyang, extending an invitation for her to visit Russia.The North Korean leader earlier extended an invitation to Putin to visit after a summit in Russia’s Far East on September 13, which the Russian leader accepted.