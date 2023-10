Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reportedly proposed a foreign ministers’ meeting with China and Japan around November 26.Japan’s Kyodo News quoted diplomatic sources as saying that Tokyo is receptive to Seoul’s proposal, adding that the three nations are likely to make final arrangements for the gathering with consideration for Beijing’s response and the latest international situations.The report said that separate bilateral talks may occur on the sidelines, with South Korean foreign minister Park Jin meeting his Chinese and Japanese counterparts Wang Yi and Yoko Kamikawa.An official from the South Korean foreign ministry told reporters on Thursday that the three nations have already neared consensus on holding the meeting in southern port city Busan, with coordination under way to set a date convenient for all sides.The official added that coordination to schedule a possible trilateral summit will come after the arrangement of the foreign ministerial meeting.