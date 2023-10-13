Biden Announces Unprecedented Security Funding for Israel, Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced unprecedented large-scale emergency security funding of some 100 billion U.S. dollars to assist war-torn Israel and Ukraine.In a rare Oval Office address, Biden said the "urgent" funding request will be sent to Congress on Friday.Stating that world history is at "an inflection point," the U.S. leader said Israel and Ukraine's respective victories are important for U.S. national security, and the emergency assistance will "pay dividends for American security for generations."Biden said Hamas and Russia "both want to annihilate a neighboring democracy."He said Russia is relying on North Korea and Iran for their weapons and drones, respectively, in its attacks against Ukraine, but that he will not send U.S. troops to the war-ravaged country.As for the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict, the president stressed that both sides have the equal right to live in the region in a safe, dignified and peaceful manner, reaffirming his resolve to send humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.