Politics

Ruling Party to Launch Task Force on Medical Reforms

Written: 2023-10-20 10:30:01Updated: 2023-10-20 10:40:36

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has decided to launch a task force to discuss reforms in the country’s essential and regional medical services.

PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok announced the plan on Friday in a party meeting on the ongoing parliamentary audit, saying that reviving such services is the fulfillment of the nation’s obligation to guarantee the people’s right to life as well as significance in establishing the infrastructure necessary to balance regional development.

Yun said that doctors, civilian experts and citizens will participate in the proposed task force, which will be chaired by the party’s chief policymaker, Yu Eui-dong.

The floor leader said that the task force will induce agreement on sensitive issues such as increasing the annual enrollment quota for medical schools and identifying additional policy tasks.

The panel will specifically seek to resolve pending issues such as the chronic shortage of pediatricians and doctors at emergency rooms.

Yun said that the party will do its best to produce a positive outcome in the reform of essential and regional medical services by actively engaging in consultation with opposition parties through the task force.
