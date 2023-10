Photo : YONHAP News

Some S. Koreans in Lebanon Leave amid Hezbollah-Israel ClashesAccording to an official at Seoul's foreign ministry on Friday, some 170 South Koreans have remained in Lebanon, excluding members of the Dongmyeong Unit as part of the United Nations Interim Force.On Thursday, the ministry raised the travel advisory for all regions in Lebanon to Level Three, which strongly advises an immediate evacuation for nationals in the country.In Israel, where the same travel advisory level was issued, there are currently an estimated 460 South Koreans remaining after 18 citizens and one foreign national of Korean descent departed on a Japanese Self-Defense Forces plane the previous day.