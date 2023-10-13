US Soldier Who Crossed into N. Korea Charged in US after Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. soldier who crossed into North Korea and remained there for 71 days before being returned to U.S. custody has been charged with eight crimes, including desertion, assault and possession of child pornography.According to Reuters, which obtained documents related to the case of U.S. Army Private Travis King on Friday, the charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice also include making false statements and disobeying superior officers.On July 18, the former U.S. Forces Korea servicemember was scheduled to board a plane back to Fort Bliss, Texas, to face military discipline after he was detained in South Korea for failing to pay a fine over an incident in which he kicked and damaged a police car.However, he fled to join a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area at the border between the two Koreas where he suddenly dashed into the North, where he remained before being expelled on September 27.The Reuters report says the U.S. Army has charged King with broad misconduct prior to his illegal entry into the North, including a previous attempted escape from U.S. military custody in October 2022.He is also accused of solicitation and possession of child pornography as well as insubordination for leaving base after curfew and drinking alcohol in violation of Army regulations.