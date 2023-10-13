Whistleblower of Credit Card Abuse by DP Chief’s Wife to be Questioned

Photo : YONHAP News

The whistleblower on alleged credit card abuse by the wife of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung while he was governor will appear for questioning by the prosecution.The Suwon District Prosecutors' Office handling the investigation issued the request for an appearance on Monday to the former Gyeonggi provincial government official Cho Myeong-hyeon, who unveiled his identity publicly in a press conference on Wednesday.In August, Cho reported the allegations to the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission, accusing Lee of overlooking his wife's misappropriation of funds, with the commission transferring the case to the prosecution last week.Cho is the same person who initially alleged that Lee's wife, Kim Hye-kyung, and another former Gyeonggi official identified by her surname Bae had abused the corporate credit card registered to the government.Bae was indicted for violating the election law last September and sentenced to ten months with a two-year suspension this August.This comes as current Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon said during a parliamentary audit this week that the provincial government had found up to 100 suspect transactions by Kim in its own audit and has filed a complaint with the police.