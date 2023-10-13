Menu Content

Written: 2023-10-20 14:25:54Updated: 2023-10-20 14:53:23

Yoon’s Approval Rating Falls to 30% to Post 6-Month Low

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating has hit its lowest point in six months.

According to the results of Gallup Korea’s survey of one-thousand people over the age of 18 across the country from Tuesday to Thursday, 30 percent of respondents had a positive evaluation of the president, down three percentage points from last month’s survey.

The percentage of respondents who had a negative evaluation rose three percentage points to 61-percent.

Reasons for support of Yoon’s performance started with “diplomacy” at 26 percent followed by “defense and security” at ten percent, and “general performance” at four percent, while reasons for disapproval were “the economy, livelihoods and prices” at 17 percent, “unilateralism” at ten percent and “poor communication” at nine percent.

Even Daegu and North Gyeongsang province, considered ruling party strongholds, showed relatively high disapproval at 48 percent compared to 45 percent who responded positively.

Meanwhile, the approval ratings for the ruling People Power Party(PPP) stood at 33 percent while the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) saw a 34-percent approval rating, with the PPP dropping one percentage point from a survey a week prior as the DP remained flat. 

The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
