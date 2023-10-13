Prosecutors Seize Moon Gov’t Records over Doctored Statistics

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors continued its raid of the Presidential Archives for a second day in its investigation into allegations that the Moon Jae-in administration manipulated real estate statistics.The Daejeon District Prosecutors’ Office again sent prosecutors and investigators to the Presidential Archives in Sejong City on Friday to seize documents related to the possible doctoring of statistics upon a request for an investigation by the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI).The latest move comes as the prosecution conducted a search and seizure targeting the Korea National Statistical Office and Korea Real Estate Board(REB) as well as the ministries of land, finance and labor to secure relevant information and conduct data forensics on digital files.The BAI has alleged that the previous administration and the land ministry exerted undue influence on the REB’s statistics related to data on income and employment as well as housing prices to favor the administration at least 94 times from 2017 to 2021.The prosecutors also raided the Presidential Archives last year to investigate the repatriation of two North Korean fishermen and an earlier-than-scheduled closure of an aging nuclear reactor.