Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has turned down a request by former KBS President and CEO Kim Eui-cheol to suspend the execution of a motion for his dismissal.The Seoul Administrative Court said Friday that it rejected Kim’s request which he had submitted against President Yoon Suk Yeol who approved the motion to dismiss Kim last month.On September 12, the board of directors at the public broadcaster voted to dismiss Kim due to several factors, including the financial deterioration of the organization due to a large deficit, loss of leadership amid employee calls for resignation, loss of public trust due to unfair and biased programming, as well as negligence of duty over the separation of KBS license fees from electricity bills.Yoon approved the motion the same day, while Kim promptly filed a suit against the dismissal and requested for the suspension of the motion’s execution.