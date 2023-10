Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has decided to present this year’s Seoul City Culture Award to eleven people, including top producer Min Hee-jin, the genius behind K-pop girl group NewJeans.The city government unveiled the selection on Friday for the 72nd Seoul City Culture Award which is given out to figures or organizations who made significant contributions toward the advancement of the capital’s culture and arts.The award has been given out every year since its inception in 1948, except during the Korean War.Among other figures who’ll receive the award this year are Ewha Womans University Professor Lee Hyang-sook, who had served as the first female head of the Korean Mathematical Society and International Performing Arts Project President Jang Kwang-ryul.The awards ceremony will be held on Friday.