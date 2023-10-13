Saturday is Coldest Day This Fall with First Snow on Mt. Seorak

Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the country saw the lowest temperatures so far this fall on Saturday morning with the season's first snow falling on Seorak Mountain.Mount Seorak was the coldest in the country with morning lows of minus five-point-six degrees Celsius. Jeongseon and Taebaek in Gangwon Province and some areas in North Gyeongsang and North Chungcheong Province also recorded subzero temperatures while the mercury started off above zero, at five-point-nine degrees in capital Seoul.The Korea Meteorological Administration said the plunge in Saturday's readings was due to the influx of cold air measuring some minus 20 degrees above the Korean Peninsula.The descent of a low pressure front along with cool air also brought the first snow on the high peaks in Gangwon Province including Seorak and Gwangdeok Mountains.Snow on Seorak comes eleven days later compared to last year.The first frost of the season was also observed in Chuncheon, Daejeon and Andong.The KMA forecasts temperatures to rise and return to seasonal norms from Sunday afternoon.