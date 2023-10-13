White House Clarifies Biden's Remark on Israel's Ground Incursion

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden misheard a question from a reporter who asked whether Israel should delay a potential ground invasion into Gaza until more hostages held by Hamas can be freed, and answered "yes."The White House gave this explanation, according to Reuters, in clarifying Biden's remark. White House communications director Ben LaBolt said the president was far away, didn't hear the full question and that the question sounded like "would you like to see more hostages released?" adding that Biden was not commenting on anything else.President Biden was walking up the steps to board Air Force One on Friday when a reporter shouted the question over the sound of the plane's engines. He stopped for a moment and said, "yes," and then proceeded onto the plane.The latest incident comes amid reports that the U.S. and the European Union were pressuring Israel to delay its ground incursion to buy time for secret negotiations to win the release of hostages held inside the Gaza Strip by the militant group Hamas.Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter, said there are signs Hamas might agree to release at least some of the civilians its fighters captured in the deadly October 7 attack without demanding Israel release any prisoners in return.Hamas released two U.S. hostages, a mother and daughter, on Friday citing humanitarian reasons.