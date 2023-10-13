US Envoy Urges New Strategies to Get Information into N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The new U.S. envoy for North Korean human rights has underscored the need to develop new strategies to facilitate information flow into North Korea.Speaking at a forum hosted by the Institute for Korean Studies at the George Washington University on Friday, Ambassador Julie Turner said North Korea has passed a series of laws since late 2020 to restrict access to outside information.Regarding ways to expand access, she noted that a rise in North Korean defectors overseas provides opportunities to share information and perspectives by those with first hand experience of the regime.The envoy also mentioned technology such as mobile phones that accelerate access to information in a closed society while acknowledging the value of traditional radio broadcasts and expressing plans on U.S. investment in satellites.Turner added that one of her primary goals as special envoy is to help make more defector testimonies available in the U.S. and vowed to begin efforts to urge the North to respect human rights and basic freedoms.She said the pandemic has allowed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to further tighten his control over all aspects of life and although borders are slowly reopening, many restrictions on unofficial trade, border walls and repressive laws are expected to remain.Turner also reiterated grave concern over China's reported repatriation of a large number of North Korean defectors last week, saying the State Department regularly raises the issue with China and will continue to do so in the future.Asked to share her conversations with Chinese officials, the envoy refused to comment, citing diplomatic protocol.