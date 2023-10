Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has confirmed a third case of lumpy skin disease (LSD), a viral disease that affects cattle, at a Hanwoo cattle farm in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province.To prevent the spread, the agriculture ministry sent initial response and epidemiological survey teams to the farm for disinfection and containment while 40 cows will be culled under standard procedures.The first case of LSD was reported at a cattle farm in Seosan in the same province on Friday. The second case followed Saturday morning at a dairy farm in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province.The ministry will vaccinate cows raised within a ten kilometer radius of the infected farms which includes about 20-thousand in South Chungcheong and 33-thousand in Gyeonggi Province.LSD is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes and causes fever and skin nodules. It has a fatality rate of below ten percent and does not affect humans.