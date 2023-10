Photo : YONHAP News

Much needed aid for Palestinians in Gaza which is under blockade amid Israeli air strikes has begun to enter the enclave through Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza.AFP news agency said that trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Gazan residents began crossing the border checkpoint at 10:14 a.m. Saturday.The Rafah crossing, the only channel connecting the Gaza strip to Egypt, has opened for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war broke out two weeks ago.Earlier Israel and Egypt had agreed to have the first batch of aid, some 20 trucks worth, to enter Gaza after President Joe Biden's trip to Israel this week.However the delivery has been delayed due to road repairs caused by Israeli bombing.