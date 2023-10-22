Yoon Arrives in Saudi Arabia for State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has arrived in Saudi Arabia on the first leg of his two-nation tour to the Middle East.The presidential plane carrying Yoon and his entourage landed at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh at around 6:10 p.m. Saturday. Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee were greeted by Saudi officials at the airport.Yoon will have a luncheon and a summit with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday before attending various economic, events including a bilateral investment forum.Dozens of memoranda of understanding in the energy, high-tech, manufacturing, finance and culture sectors are expected to be signed at the forum, which will be attended by around 300 business officials from both sides.On the second leg of his trip, Yoon will visit Qatar on Tuesday, local time, for summit talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday.Yoon is accompanied by a 130-member business delegation to Saudi Arabia and a 59-member business delegation to Qatar. He will return home early Thursday.