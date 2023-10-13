Yoon: Potential of S. Korea-Saudi Arabia Cooperation Limitless

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said that the possibilities for complementary cooperation between South Korea and Saudi Arabia are endless if Saudi Arabia’s potential is combined with South Korea’s technology.The president made the remarks in an interview with the Saudi daily Al Riyadh on Sunday, saying that Saudi Arabia, the largest economy in the Middle East, has great potential for future growth, thanks to the large proportion of young people in its population.Yoon, who is on a state visit to the country, stressed economic cooperation between the two nations, noting that Saudi Arabia is the largest overseas market for Korean construction companies, accounting for nearly 20 percent of the total overseas construction orders received by South Korea.The president also said that based on South Korea’s knowledge and experiences in economic development, advanced technology and the capabilities of highly efficient South Korean firms, the nation will continue to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s pursuit of its national development strategy, dubbed Vision 2030.Praising Saudi Arabia’s policies on climate change, President Yool expressed hope for bilateral cooperation in the areas of highly efficient carbon-free energy and smart farming to achieve the country’s carbon neutrality goals.Mentioning North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations and the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Yoon said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and he will exchange opinions on how their nations will contribute to global peace and sustainable development at the summit.