Confirmed Cases of Lumpy Skin Disease Rise to 10

Written: 2023-10-22 14:09:02Updated: 2023-10-22 17:09:37

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation reported six more cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD), a viral disease that affects cattle, at farms in Gyeonggi and South Chungcheong Provinces.

According to quarantine authorities on Sunday, the disease was confirmed at three livestock farms in Seosan and one in Taean in South Chungcheong Province, and one each in Pyoengtaek and Gimpo in Gyeonggi Province.

The confirmation came after authorities conducted thorough inspections on the six farms that reported suspected cases.

The number of LSD cases in the country has now increased to ten since the first case was confirmed at a cattle farm in Seosan on Thursday.

Quarantine authorities plan to ban access to the infected farms and cull all the cattle at the farms as precautionary measures while conducting an epidemiologic study. A standstill order is also in effect on all farms and related facilities.

LSD is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes, and causes fever and skin nodules. It has a fatality rate of below ten percent and does not affect humans.
