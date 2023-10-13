S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold First Joint Aerial Drill near Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan will reportedly hold a joint aerial exercise on Sunday near the Korean peninsula, which would be the first such drill.According to sources from South Korea and the U.S. militaries, the joint drill will involve the U.S. B-52H strategic bomber, with fighter jets from the three nations flying in formation escorting the bomber.Joint air drills have been held often between the United States and South Korea or between the United States and Japan in the skies over or near the Korean Peninsula, but not among the three nations.Sunday’s combined aerial training comes on the occasion of the U.S. deployment of the nuclear-capable B-52H to the Korean Peninsula.The B-52H participated in a congratulatory flight at the opening ceremony of the Seoul ADEX 2023, the largest defense industry exhibition in South Korea, which started at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam last Thursday and landed at an air base in Cheongju on the same day after conducting joint training with the South Korean Air Force.While the nuclear-capable bomber has been deployed over the Korean Peninsula for joint air drills with the South Korean Air Force in the past, it has never previously landed at a local air base.