Rafah Border Crossing Vital for Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Closed Again

Photo : YONHAP News

The Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip was reportedly closed again after it was briefly opened on Saturday to allow aid trucks to enter Gaza for the first time since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7.The Wall Street Journal and AFP reported that the Rafah border crossing, the only way into and out of Gaza currently, was briefly opened on Saturday morning to allow 20 aid trucks but closed again.The trucks carrying medicine, supplies, food and water arrived in Gaza, delivering the first humanitarian aid into Gaza two weeks after the war began.According to Reuters, United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths said that a second convoy of trucks – 20 to 30 trucks – will be sent to Gaza on Sunday, adding that negotiations are under way.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Saturday’s relief supplies delivered by the 20 trucks fell far short of what is needed to sustain two million residents in Gaza, calling for more supplies.United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday urged all parties concerned to keep the crossing open for continued transport of relief supplies.