Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Qatar on Tuesday for a two-day state visit.The presidential office said that Yoon attended the opening of the Korean pavilion at the 2023 International Horticultural Exposition in Doha on Tuesday afternoon as his first official event.The president and First Lady Kim Keon-hee looked around an outdoor garden and a smart farming exhibition hall at the pavilion.According to the top office, the exposition is held under the theme of "Green Desert, Better Environment" and the first such event to be held in a desert area, with the participation of more than 80 countries, including the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia and Japan.During the visit to the pavilion, President Yoon met and encouraged South Korean businesspeople wishing to export their smart farming products to the Middle East.