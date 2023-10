Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a summit with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday.Yoon, who arrived in Qatar on Tuesday for a two-day state visit, plans to expand bilateral cooperation beyond the traditional areas of energy and construction to include investment, defense, agriculture, culture and people-to-people exchanges.President Yoon is also scheduled to attend a South Korea-Qatar business forum attended by some 300 businesspeople from the two nations where he plans to pledge active support from Seoul and seek ways to expand bilateral economic cooperation to high-tech industries.Yoon will then visit Education City to meet with young Qataris.Yoon is the first South Korean leader to make a state visit to the Middle Eastern country.