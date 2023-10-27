Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Hamas Says 704 Killed by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza in Past Day

Written: 2023-10-25 08:32:06Updated: 2023-10-25 17:08:53

Hamas Says 704 Killed by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza in Past Day

Photo : KBS News

The Hamas-run health ministry said on Tuesday that more than 700 people died in the Gaza Strip in the past day due to airstrikes by Israel.

The ministry said in a statement that at least 704 Palestinians died in the past 24 hours, raising the total death toll to five-thousand-791, including two-thousand-360 children.

It added that 12 out of 32 hospitals in Gaza suspended operations due to Israeli attacks.

The combined death toll from the two sides since October 7 has reportedly surpassed seven-thousand amid massive aerial strikes by Israel and intensive assaults by Hamas ahead of a possible Israeli ground operation.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday that a ground offensive into Gaza was being delayed by “tactical and even strategic considerations.”

Meanwhile, negotiations to secure the release of a large number of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are reportedly under way, but no breakthroughs have yet to come amid a number of complicating factors.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >