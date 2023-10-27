Hamas Says 704 Killed by Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza in Past Day

Photo : KBS News

The Hamas-run health ministry said on Tuesday that more than 700 people died in the Gaza Strip in the past day due to airstrikes by Israel.The ministry said in a statement that at least 704 Palestinians died in the past 24 hours, raising the total death toll to five-thousand-791, including two-thousand-360 children.It added that 12 out of 32 hospitals in Gaza suspended operations due to Israeli attacks.The combined death toll from the two sides since October 7 has reportedly surpassed seven-thousand amid massive aerial strikes by Israel and intensive assaults by Hamas ahead of a possible Israeli ground operation.Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday that a ground offensive into Gaza was being delayed by “tactical and even strategic considerations.”Meanwhile, negotiations to secure the release of a large number of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are reportedly under way, but no breakthroughs have yet to come amid a number of complicating factors.