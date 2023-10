Photo : KBS News

Four South Korean tourists were killed in Vietnam on Tuesday as their vehicle was swept away by rising floodwaters following days of heavy rains.Seoul’s foreign ministry said that the accident took place on Tuesday afternoon in Dalat, a city in Vietnam's Central Highlands region.The ministry said the South Korean nationals, two men and two women, were in a jeep when their vehicle was caught by rushing water.A ministry official said that the country’s mission in the area sent a consul to the accident site, while providing necessary consular support for the families of the victims.