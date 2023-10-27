Menu Content

Saudi Crown Prince Gives Yoon a Ride to Forum after Surprise Visit

Written: 2023-10-25 08:47:14Updated: 2023-10-25 13:43:32

Photo : YONHAP News

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman paid a surprise visit to President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday and held an unscheduled meeting.

According to Seoul’s presidential office, the crown prince visited the state guest house in Riyadh where Yoon was staying at around noon and the two leaders talked for about 20 minutes without other officials in presence.

Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said the crown prince then took the president in his car and drove 15 minutes to the venue for the Future Investment Initiative Forum.

The Saudi leader reportedly told the president that he hopes they will be able to ride together in a Hyundai electric vehicle manufactured in Saudi Arabia when Yoon visits his country next time.

South Korea's Hyundai Motors and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund signed a contract on the occasion of Yoon's state visit to build a car assembly plant in the Middle East country.

Crown Prince Mohammed joined Yoon at the conference to watch the president deliver his speech and stayed until the end of the event.
