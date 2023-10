Photo : YONHAP News

The government confirmed two more cases of lumpy skin disease, a viral disease that affects cattle, raising the total number of cases in the country to 29.According to quarantine authorities, two more cases of the virus were confirmed at a farm in Seosan and another in Hongseong in South Chungcheong Province on Tuesday afternoon.The total caseload has now reached 29 since the nation reported its first-ever case last Friday in South Chungcheong, with tests underway for seven additional suspected infections.Quarantine authorities are currently vaccinating against the disease, and believe the nation will see more confirmed cases for about three weeks while antibodies are formed in the vaccinated cattle.