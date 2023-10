Photo : KBS News

A U.S. think tank assessed that North Korea has likely delivered more than one month's worth of shells to Russia in its war against Ukraine.According to Radio Free Asia(RFA) on Tuesday, the Institute for the Study of War drew up a report that said the North may have provided 300- to 500-thousand shells.The estimate is based on an assumption that each of around one-thousand containers transported from the North to Russia, as recently revealed by the White House, carried 300 to 500 shells.Citing daily consumption of up to some ten-thousand shells a day by the Russian military, the report said Pyongyang’s provision could last about a month, adding that the total from the imported rounds and domestically manufactured Russian ones provides Moscow with sufficient firepower next year.