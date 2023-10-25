Gov't to Purchase 4 Mln Additional Doses of LSD Vaccine by Late Oct.

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will purchase additional vaccine doses for lumpy skin disease(LSD) within the month as the viral infection continues to spread at cattle farms in the country.The Central Disaster Management Headquarters said on Wednesday that it will secure enough doses to be administered to four million animals, with enough for one-point-27 million heads by Saturday and the rest by next Tuesday.This is a part of the government's plan to complete vaccination of all four-point-09 million cattle nationwide by early November, before which a standstill order will be in place for cattle in regions near the affected farms, while the shipment of manure will only be allowed after testing.Considering the three-week period for antibody formation, authorities expect the situation to stabilize within next month.Since the nation's first LSD case was confirmed at a farm in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province last Friday, a total of 29 farms in eleven cities or counties have been confirmed as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.