President Yoon Suk Yeol requested parliamentary consent for the nomination of current Constitutional Court justice Lee Jong-seok as the new president of the court.In the consent motion on Tuesday, Yoon said the nominee not only has the expertise and knowledge of the Constitution and the law, but also a clear perspective of the founding document, a sense to protect it, and a conviction that the people's basic rights should be guaranteed.The president said through his duties as a Constitutional Court justice the past five years, Lee has exercised an excellent capacity to properly represent various interests, such as defending minorities and considering the socially vulnerable.With current Constitutional Court President Yoo Nam-seok retiring next month, Yoon put forth Lee as his replacement pending parliamentary consent following a confirmation hearing.