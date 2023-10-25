Menu Content

Vietnam's PM Orders Swift Probe, Recovery after Death of S. Koreans

2023-10-25

Vietnam's PM Orders Swift Probe, Recovery after Death of S. Koreans

Photo : KBS News

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered central and municipal authorities to conduct a prompt investigation and recovery following the deaths of four South Korean tourists in floodwaters on Tuesday.

According to local media on Wednesday, Chinh gave the directive while expressing condolences to the bereaved families of the victims who perished as their vehicle was swept away by rising waters from heavy rains.

Tran Van Hiep, chair of the provincial People's Committee for Lam Dong Province where the incident occurred, expressed pity over the tragedy, adding that he shares in the grief of the families.

He also pledged to consult with the South Korean Embassy and related agencies to swiftly handle the matter.

Seoul's foreign ministry earlier said the group of two men and two women were found dead in Dalat, a tourist hotspot in Vietnam's Central Highlands region, after their vehicle was caught by rushing water, while the driver suffered minor injuries.
