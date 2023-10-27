Menu Content

Top Office Waiting for Party Chairs’ 1-on-1 to Decide on 3-Way Meeting

Written: 2023-10-25 13:35:51Updated: 2023-10-25 15:23:29

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office expressed the need to assess the situation before moving on the proposal by the main opposition to hold a three-way meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling party.

Following a meeting with the ruling People Power Party’s newly appointed innovation committee chief Ihn Yo-han on Wednesday, senior political secretary Lee Jin-bok noted that party leader Kim Gi-hyeon called for the two party leaders to meet first.

Kim initially proposed the two-way meeting to discuss livelihood issues with main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, to which Lee counter-proposed the three-way gathering.

Referring to a push for a meeting of the president, the parliamentary speaker, floor leaders of the two parties and standing committee chairs around May or June, the presidential aide said Yoon would agree to it at any time.

Stating that such a gathering was first suggested by parliamentary speaker Kim Jin-pyo, the secretary said the president would most likely respond should the speaker make a formal proposal.
