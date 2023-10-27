Visitors to Dokdo by Ferry Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Photo : YONHAP News

A growing number of people are visiting the Dokdo islets in the East Sea by ferry after the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Korea Maritime Transportation Safety Authority on Wednesday, Dokdo Day, a total of 278-thousand-710 people visited the islets by ferry in 2022, a threefold increase from the previous year, and larger than the comparable pre-pandemic level of 260-thousand in 2019.The number of visitors is rapidly increasing after plunging in the wake of the pandemic, having already reached 203-thousand so far this year with expectations that it will reach 250-thousand by the end of December.The figure is likely to increase further next year as a local ferry company plans to launch a 500-ton high-speed craft between Ulleung Island and Dokdo in mid-March next year, providing two trips a day.Last year, the number of ferry operations between Ulleung Island and Dokdo was 777 on four routes, well above the 284 in 2020 before a rebound to 408 the following year and a recovery to pre-pandemic levels last year.