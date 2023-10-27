Surviving Marine Files Complaint Against Commander of Marine Corps' 1st Division

Photo : YONHAP News

A former sergeant who was rescued after being swept into the rapid currents along with the late Marine Lance Corporal Chae Su-geun in July has filed a complaint with the Corruption Investigation Office For High-ranking Officials(CIO) against Lim Seong-geun, the commander of the Marine Corps' First Division.The plaintiff, who was discharged on Tuesday after completing his military service, said in a statement on Wednesday that he was filing the complaint against Lim on charges of causing injury through professional negligence.On July 19th, the former sergeant and Chae were both swept away during a search for rain victims in Yecheon County, North Gyeongsang Province. While the former sergeant was rescued, Chae was found dead.The plaintiff said he will seek justice for himself and his comrades who had suffered damage as well as for Chae who lost his life.He claimed the tragedy was caused by people like Lim who gave unreasonable orders for the sake of their personal agenda.The latest move comes after the former sergeant’s mother filed a complaint with the CIO against Lim on September 13, accusing Lim of causing injury through professional negligence and abuse of authority.