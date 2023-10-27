Hardline Doctors Push Talking from Square One on Enrollment Quota

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of hardline doctors have voiced strong opposition to the government's plan to expand the medical school enrollment quota as the government and the Korea Medical Association(KMA) are set to hold another round of talks on the issue on Thursday.The group, including Seoul Medical Association President Park Myung-ha, said in a news conference on Wednesday that the government’s plan is clearly an act of populism that endangers the basis of the nation’s medical service.The group called on an existing consultative body on medical issues to immediately stop discussions on expanding the quota for medical students and requested the prompt formation of another consultative body that will begin discussing the quota issue from square one.In particular, the group urged the government to keep the promise made in 2020 to consult doctors on the issue and not to enforce related policy unilaterally.Through the existing consultative body, the health ministry and the KMA held 14 rounds of talks since January on expanding the enrollment quota.