Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has sentenced two men suspected of abducting and murdering a woman in Seoul’s Gangnam District in March to life in prison.The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday handed down the life sentence to Lee Kyung-woo and Hwang Dae-han while sentencing a third suspect, Yeon Ji-ho, to 25 years behind bars.The trio are accused of abducting a woman in her mid-40s in front of an apartment building in Gangnam on March 29 before killing her the following day and dumping her body at a hill near Daecheong Dam in the city of Daejeon.As for the married couple that were suspected of being the masterminds behind the abduction and murder, the court handed down an eight-year prison sentence for the husband and a six-year sentence for the wife after finding them guilty only of robbery.