Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Wednesday in Doha.Agreeing to upgrade the two sides' diplomatic relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the two leaders at the meeting decided to expand communication channels in the areas of foreign affairs and security.The two sides will also strengthen bilateral cooperation in defense industries.Also during the summit, Hyundai Heavy Industries Company and QatarEnergy signed a three-point-nine billion dollar deal on building 17 liquified natural gas(LNG) carriers.It is the single largest contract for the South Korean shipbuilding sector to ever witness.After the summit, South Korea and Qatar signed five memoranda of understanding, including ones on boosting cooperation on smart farms and cutting-edge technology related to construction as well as on small-sized ventures.