Police to Crack down on Officer Halloween Costume Sales, Wearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean National Police Agency says it will actively crack down on the sale and wearing of police officer costumes through next Sunday during the week of Halloween.The agency said it is closely monitoring the sale of such costumes by online stores and will also crack down on under-the-table transactions of police officer costumes or equipment in offline stores.The agency then called on the public to refrain from wearing such costumes or anything that resembles the police on Halloween to avoid confusion.Under the law, it is illegal for an ordinary citizen to wear a police uniform and possess police equipment, with violations punishable by up to six months in prison or a fine of up to three million won, or around two-thousand U.S. dollars, while business owners selling costumes or equipment can face up to one year in prison or a fine of ten million won.The agency said it has apprehended 19 people so far and is conducting investigations in three cases after inspecting key portals and second-hand websites since last year’s Halloween.