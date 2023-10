Photo : KBS

Police have booked the leader of K-pop boy band BigBang, G-Dragon, on charges of illegal drug use.The Incheon Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday that they booked the singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, without physical detention for violating the narcotics law.The police were quick to add, however, that Kwon’s case is unrelated to the drug case involving actor Lee Sun-kyun, who was booked on the same charges earlier on Monday.Kwon came under a police investigation back in 2011 on suspicion of using marijuana but the charges were ultimately dropped.