Photo : YONHAP News

A labor union council of Gyeonggi Province bus drivers withdrew their plan to go on strike from Thursday after reaching an agreement with management.The council, which comprises 52 bus unions within Gyeonggi, said it reached an agreement after more than seven hours of negotiations that had begun at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.With the compromise, buses in Gyeonggi Province are operating as usual on Thursday.Under the accord, labor and management agreed to raise the income of drivers who operate on routes subject to the quasi-public bus system by four percent and of drivers who work on privatized routes by four-and-a-half percent.Also under the deal, the unionized drivers of 33 bus companies subject to the quasi-public system will get paid one day’s worth of income in the event they work more than the 22 working days designated per month.