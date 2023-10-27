Yoon Returns from 6-Day Trip of State Visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol returned from a six-day trip of state visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Thursday.The presidential plane landed at Seoul Air Base at around 8:30 a.m.In Saudi Arabia, Yoon held summit talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where they adopted the first joint statement for the two countries in 43 years, agreeing to further strengthen and develop a forward-looking strategic partnership.They also agreed to enhance cooperation in manufacturing and cutting-edge industries as well as make joint investments in the hydrogen sector, with Riyadh promising to include South Korean firms in Saudi's large infrastructure initiatives such as the Neom smart city project.Regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict, the leaders voiced opposition to attacks on civilians, calling for the swift provision of humanitarian assistance.In Qatar, Yoon met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, with the leaders agreeing to upgrade bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.There also was a discussion on Qatar's stable supply of liquefied natural gas(LNG), while a South Korean shipbuilder signed a contract for 17 LNG carriers.The presidential office said memoranda of understanding and contracts with Saudi Arabia and Qatar during Yoon's trip have amounted to 15-point-six billion U.S. dollars and four-point-six billion dollars, respectively.