Number of Cattle Farms with Confirmed LSD Infections Rises to 38

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of farms in the country where viral infections of lumpy skin disease(LSD) among cattle have been confirmed has risen to 38.The Central Disaster Management Headquarters said as of 8 a.m. Thursday, four additional farms in the Gyeonggi cities of Gimpo, Hwaseong, Pyeongtaek have been confirmed.Since the nation's first LSD case was detected last Thursday, the virus has been transmitted to 38 farms in six cities and provinces. Seven suspected cases are awaiting test results.The government plans to secure four million additional doses of vaccine by the end of the month to be administered to four-point-09 million cattle nationwide by early November.Considering the three-week period for antibody formation, authorities expect the situation to stabilize within next month.LSD is a virus that is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes, that does not affect humans and causes fever and skin nodules, with a fatality rate below ten percent.