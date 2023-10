Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a ceremony at Seoul National Cemetery to mark the 44th anniversary of the assassination of former President Park Chung-hee.In his commemorative speech on Thursday, Yoon said the former president accomplished the nation's rapid post-war development, dubbed the "Miracle on the Han River," with a conviction that anything can be achieved by just doing it.He then called for the nation to make a new leap amid complex global crises by upholding Park's spirit and successes.Following the ceremony, Yoon and the late leader's eldest daughter, former President Park Geun-hye, paid respects at the burial site.It is the first time a sitting president has attended the annual memorial service for Park since 1980.