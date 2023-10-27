Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US, Japan Decry N. Korea Giving Russia Arms

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan issued a joint statement on Thursday condemning North Korea's provision of military equipment and munitions to Russia for its war against Ukraine.Foreign minister Park Jin, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa said such weapons deliveries will significantly increase the human toll of Moscow’s war of aggression.Casting concern over Russia offering military assistance to advance the North's military capabilities in return, the ministers said that they are remaining vigilant for any provision of materials from Russia.They then emphasized that arms transfers to or from the North and items related to the regime's weapons of mass destruction, ballistic missile, or conventional weapons programs would violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions, which Russia itself voted for.The ministers expressed particular concern about the transfer of nuclear or ballistic missile-related technology from Moscow to Pyongyang, which would jeopardize efforts to prevent the destabilization of regional security while also threatening peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.Earlier this month, the White House said it had detected signs of a possible maritime arms trade between Pyongyang and Moscow.