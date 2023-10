Photo : YONHAP News

The state spy agency said it has detected attempts by a North Korean hacking group to create and disseminate an imposter electronic transaction app used by over 20 million South Koreans.In a press release on Thursday, the National Intelligence Service(NIS) said the fraudulent app has a very similar icon and the same functions as the original, warning that once infected with malware, all personal information on the device could be leaked.The agency said it has shared related information with domestic and overseas security firms to prevent the imposter’s distribution and steps have been taken, such as antivirus updates.The NIS advised users to exercise caution when installing apps from third party vendors through links received by emails or text messages.