Gov’t Pushing for 6-Mo. Residency Requirement for Health Insurance Eligibility

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is seeking to enact a revision requiring foreigners residing in South Korea to remain in the country for at least six months to qualify as a dependent for health insurance.According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the National Health Insurance Service on Thursday, an amendment to the National Health Insurance Act will require foreigners to stay in the country for at least six months in order to be listed as a dependent under an employed subscriber.The move comes amid growing concerns about foreign nationals misusing the health insurance system by labeling their family members as dependents just to enter the country for medical procedures or treatment.The amendment was passed at a plenary meeting of the Health and Welfare Committee of the National Assembly last month and is now undergoing deliberation at the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.Once passed by the committee, it will take effect three months after its promulgation, likely early January 2024 or early next March at the latest.