Photo : YONHAP News

A resolution to designate November 22 as “Kimchi Day” will be brought to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives for adoption in December.According to the Museum of Korean American Heritage on Wednesday, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability plans to send House Resolution 280 to the floor for adoption without a vote on December 6.Korean-American Congresswoman Young Kim submitted the resolution with backing from more than a dozen other lawmakers, including other Korean American members of Congress.Kim noted that the push for the resolution comes as the U.S. marks the 120th anniversary of the first Korean immigrants to arrive and the 70th anniversary of the alliance with South Korea.A similar resolution looking to designate the same date as “Kimchi Day” was submitted last year but failed to pass in the House.