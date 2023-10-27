Menu Content

Justice Ministry Collecting Public Opinion on Controversial Sex Offender Law

Written: 2023-10-26 14:49:42Updated: 2023-10-26 16:47:25

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Justice is collecting public opinions on its legislative proposal for the so-called "Korean Jessica’s Law" aimed at restricting the residence of high-risk sex offenders after the completion of their prison terms. 

The ministry issued a legislative notice of the controversial law on Thursday, under which the government will assign designated residences to former convicts when they are released from prison.

Those who were sentenced to more than ten years in prison for sex crimes against children under the age of 13, or have committed more than three sex crimes are subject to the law.

Critics of the law say that even if the law passes in the National Assembly, it may face a legal challenge over constitutionality for applying restrictions on former convicts who have completed their court-mandated sentence and would therefore be equivalent to a double punishment.

The law will be submitted to the Cabinet meeting after review by the Ministry of Government Legislation next month.

According to the justice ministry, there are a total of 325 high-risk sex offenders nationwide who require a review of residence restrictions, with 50 released yearly.
