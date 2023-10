Photo : YONHAP News

The Israeli military said on Thursday that it conducted a targeted raid in the northern Gaza Strip.Foreign news outlets reported that the Israeli army said in a statement that the raid was part of the "preparation for the next stages of combat" in what has become the deadliest of the five Gaza wars.The current conflict began on October 7 after Hamas militants carried out a surprise attack on Israel, which in response vowed to destroy the militant group.The latest operation by Israeli forces appears to be the largest-scale ground raid by the Jewish state in Gaza so far.An Israeli military spokesperson said on Thursday that the families of 206 people believed to have been captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza had been notified.