Photo : YONHAP News

The enrollment quota for medical schools will increase next year before possible subsequent adjustments in 2026 on a university-by-university basis.During a press conference on Thursday, health minister Cho Kyoo-hong announced that the quota will be expanded from the 2025 school year for universities that have the capacity, and the government will check on implementation before a gradual increase the year after.Cho also noted that the government is reviewing the establishment of local medical schools.He emphasized that he would discuss the enrollment expansion not only with doctors but also with other healthcare professionals and consumer groups.The announcement comes as the government is considering an increase in the number of medical school students by as much as one-thousand from the limit of three-thousand-58 that has been imposed since 2006.